Commanders find out one of their biggest 2025 home games
With Washington Commanders fans eagerly awaiting the release of their full 2025 schedule, the NFL has started unveiling select matchups ahead of the official announcement.
The Commanders now know one of their biggest matchups of the 2025 season, and it’s going to be on one of the NFL’s biggest stages.
The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a FOX national doubleheader game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The game is expected to be one of the great NFC East matchups of the year, with both teams vying for another intense division title.
Washington and Philadelphia split their regular-season series last year in two thrilling, one-score games. Quarterback Jayden Daniels exploded for five touchdowns in a Week 16 comeback win over the Eagles, 36-33, in one of the defining moments of his historic rookie campaign.
However, Philadelphia got the last word in the postseason, routing the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game behind dominant performances from Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.
Now, the stakes are even higher. The Eagles return most of their Super Bowl-winning roster, while Washington retooled its offense by adding wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil to support Daniels in Year 2. The Commanders are expected to be one of the NFC’s top challengers in 2025, and this FOX showcase proves it.
Last year, the NFL scheduled the same four teams to play on both the Saturday before Christmas and on Christmas Day, with the home and road teams swapping places. If the pattern holds, the Commanders would be set to visit the Packers on Christmas Day.
The NFL hasn't released the full schedule yet, but Commanders fans can circle one matchup on their calendars.
The full schedule release is still to come, and fans will wonder just how many primetime games the Commanders will receive after last year.
