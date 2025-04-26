Commander Country

Commanders finish draft with encouraging grade for Round 7 RB

The Washington Commanders are putting their finishing touches on their NFL Draft picks.

Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt gets tackled by New Mexico Lobos safety Christian Ellis.
The Washington Commanders capped off their draft picks by taking Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt with the No. 245 overall pick in the seventh round.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski liked the pick, giving the Commanders a "B" for the move.

Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs to make a touch down during fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Croskey-Merritt move praised by Commanders

"NFL teams had to go back to 2023 to watch Jacory Croskey-Merritt, because he only played in one game last season due to eligibility issues. During the ‘23 campaign, Croskey-Merritt ran for nearly 1,200 yards with the New Mexico Lobos. He gives the Washington Commanders a more explosive option, which the team needed," Sobleski wrote.

With Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler entering free agency in 2026, the Commanders needed another running back to have around for depth.

Croskey-Merritt could emerge as the eventual replacement for those guys if he plays like he did two years at New Mexico.

Washington will now look for undrafted free agents to help complete its rookie class going into the new season.

