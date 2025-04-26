Commanders finish draft with encouraging grade for Round 7 RB
The Washington Commanders capped off their draft picks by taking Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt with the No. 245 overall pick in the seventh round.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski liked the pick, giving the Commanders a "B" for the move.
READ MORE: Commanders given fantastic grade for Round 6 pick
Croskey-Merritt move praised by Commanders
"NFL teams had to go back to 2023 to watch Jacory Croskey-Merritt, because he only played in one game last season due to eligibility issues. During the ‘23 campaign, Croskey-Merritt ran for nearly 1,200 yards with the New Mexico Lobos. He gives the Washington Commanders a more explosive option, which the team needed," Sobleski wrote.
With Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler entering free agency in 2026, the Commanders needed another running back to have around for depth.
Croskey-Merritt could emerge as the eventual replacement for those guys if he plays like he did two years at New Mexico.
Washington will now look for undrafted free agents to help complete its rookie class going into the new season.
READ MORE: What to know about Commanders No. 128 pick Jaylin Lane
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Jaylin Lane
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story