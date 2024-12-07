'We Loved Him Coming Out’: Rams Excited About Forbes Despite Commanders Release'
The Washington Commanders made headlines this week by releasing cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., less than two years after selecting him 16th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move immediately drew attention from teams across the league, with the Los Angeles Rams wasting no time claiming the former first-round pick off waivers.
The Commanders’ decision to part ways with Forbes Jr. was unexpected, given the potential he showed at Mississippi State, where he set an NCAA record with six career pick-sixes. While his time in Washington didn’t pan out as hoped, the Rams are optimistic they can help the young cornerback rediscover his form.
In Washington, Forbes Jr. struggled to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a first-round selection. Now, he gets a fresh start in Los Angeles, where Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula sees untapped potential. As reported by Sports Illustrated writer Tom Cavanaugh, Shula highlighted why the Rams are excited about Forbes’ addition.
“We loved him coming out,” Shula said. “ Raheem [Morris] and Aubrey [Pleasant] watched his tape, and they loved what they saw in the SEC. He had a ton of ball production, and you can see how smooth and comfortable he is catching the ball.”
With injuries and depth concerns in their secondary, the Rams view Forbes as a low-risk, high-reward option. He’s expected to take time to adjust to his new surroundings, but Shula is confident in the coaching staff’s ability to help him reach his potential.
“He’s in great hands with Aubrey,” Shula added. “We’re really excited to see him continue to grow.”
Rams Head coach Sean McVay also weighed in, expressing surprise that Forbes wasn’t claimed by another team higher in the waiver order. “I thought another team ahead of us would’ve claimed him,” McVay said.
Forbes Jr. now has an opportunity to rewrite his NFL narrative in Los Angeles, leaving behind his struggles in Washington. If the Rams can unlock the talent that made him a top draft pick, they could turn this waiver claim into a key addition for their defense.
