Commander Country

Commanders' Terry McLaurin Gives Flowers to Rookie Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels is responsible for a good chunk of the Washington Commanders success.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have won a playoff game for the first time since 2006 thanks to the efforts led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on Wild Card weekend.

One of the touchdowns Daniels threw ended up in the hands of Terry McLaurin, who praised his quarterback after the game.

“This is what we’ve been doing all season," McLaurin said of Daniels. "This is what [Jayden Daniels] has been doing all season. It’s the preparation that we put in and I know people may be tired of hearing ‘winning time moments’ but that’s real and it shows up and I think that is what the playoffs are about. ... I’m fortunate to play with him and see how much he’s grown this year but that’s who he is. He’s been blessed with unbelievable ability but his ability to just be ready for any moment that comes his way is, I think, is definitely special for a rookie.”

Now, McLaurin and Daniels will have to quickly reset and get ready for their next matchup in the Divisional Round against the NFC-best Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
