Commanders Give Another Jayden Daniels Update
The Washington Commanders are hoping to have quarterback Jayden Daniels play in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, where he is slated to matchup against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
However, a bruised rib knocked Daniels out of the team's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers, and it has held him out of practice for the first two days of preparation upon facing the Bears.
The Commanders are hoping that Daniels can practice on Friday, the team's final practice before playing the Bears.
Washington has reason to be extremely cautious with Daniels. Through the first seven games of his career, Daniels has looked like the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and future franchise quarterback that he was advertised to be ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
If it wasn't for Williams being the top prospect for years, Daniels likely would have been this year's top pick. Going No. 2 isn't too shabby, but most importantly, he has proven himself to be a key piece of the Commanders future.
As much as Washington would like to have him play against Chicago, he shouldn't unless he is 100 percent healed, healthy and ready to go.
