Commanders have one glaring positional need to fill after NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are making some changes to the roster both big and small this offseason, but there are still needs for the team to address.
The team has time to make these changes, but they likely won't happen until the start of training camp in late July.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes that the team needs to add another veteran or two to the team's middle linebacker corps.
Commanders need more middle linebackers
"It's a good thing the Commanders rarely play base defense (only 13% of the time last season), because their linebacker depth is terrible," Schatz wrote.
"There will be problems if Frankie Luvu or Bobby Wagner suffers an injury, as the backups are second-year players who were fifth-round picks: Dominique Hampton and Jordan Magee. Hampton didn't play a defensive snap last season, while Magee played only 15. The Commanders also added Kain Medrano in the sixth round."
The team likely hopes Medrano will have a chance to be that third linebacker behind Luvu and Wagner. The two of them won't be around forever, especially the 34-year-old Wagner, but if he can act as the potential linebacker of the future, Washington would be better off.
If not, the Commanders will likely look for a linebacker towards the beginning of next year's draft as it would be one of the team's biggest needs left to fill.
In the meantime, Medrano and the rest of the newest Commanders will participate in the team's rookie minicamp, which begins today and runs through Sunday at the team's facility.
