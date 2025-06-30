Commanders have one major issue to fix this offseason
The Washington Commanders have enjoyed an eventful offseason filled with moves that set the team up for success in 2025, but not much has been done to ensure success beyond that.
One move the team has yet to make is signing star wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a contract extension.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes signing McLaurin is the final major move of the offseason for the Commanders.
Commanders must give McLaurin new contract
"McLaurin has been one of the league's best receivers for years, but he never reached his highest potential because of poor quarterback play prior to 2024. That's not a problem now with Jayden Daniels in town, and McLaurin ranked fifth in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) last season," Schatz wrote.
"However, McLaurin's current contract voids after the 2025 season, and the Commanders need to fix that. He skipped a recent mandatory minicamp in hopes that it would prod the Commanders into coming closer to the number he wants on the next contract."
Once McLaurin is on board for 2026 and beyond, it will make the 2025 season easier for the Commanders.
Sure, paying a player in his 30's about $30 million per year is a lot, but this is the best player Washington has drafted outside of Daniels in a long time.
Therefore, the Commanders need to get to the negotiating table with McLaurin and sign a deal that will keep him with the franchise for the rest of his career.
