Commanders Eye Quick Turnaround Before Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders don't have much time to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are fresh off of a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, but they cannot be dwelling on the defeat for too long.

The Commanders have just a few days to prepare for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles to determine who will be in first place in the NFC East.

With the biggest game of the season so far looming, Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi is looking to move quickly past the Steelers loss.

"I mean, I watch the tape tonight and erase it, you know, learn from it, but erase it and have all my focus on Philly," Cosmi said. "I mean there’s nothing more that I want to do than beat Philly. And so, you know, they’re gonna have a pretty pissed team on their hands.”

While Cosmi is focused on the future, he is also hoping that his other teammates will follow suit.

"I wanted them to know that to not let this snowball effect into next week," Cosmi said. "I wanted them to know what we have here is still special. Like no matter what, we still keep fighting. I want them to know this should hurt. This should hurt your core. This means a lot to us. Winning is the ultimate goal. And like I know from past, this means a lot, not only to me, but to everybody. So just to keep their heads up and keep fighting, and let’s get ready to beat Philly.”

A close loss can be demoralizing for a team that has played so well all year long, but in order to get past it, the Commanders have to have the memory of a goldfish.

That will allow them to pick things up where they left off when they face the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener
