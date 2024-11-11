Commanders Running Back Sends Message After Loss to Steelers
The Washington Commanders dropped just their third game of the season to bring their record to 7-3 on the year. The 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers hurts even more as it dropped the Commanders below the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the top spot in the NFC East.
The Commanders are still sitting pretty in terms of their likelihood to make the playoffs but they will need to finish the second half of the season strong as they face two divisional opponents twice in the Eagles and Cowboys.
The Commanders have been one of the more surprising teams in the NFL this season with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the charge and that didn't change this past weekend. However, the Commanders have been without one of their star players the past two games in running back Brian Robinson Jr. who has been dealing with a hamstring injury.
Following the Commanders' loss to the Steelers, Robinson sent a message on social media explaining that nobody wants to win more than he does.
The Commanders and Robinson are hopeful that he will be back for the contest as it seems that keeping him out last week was precautionary to set him up for a return in a game that is absolutely more meaningful in the long term than the game they just played against the AFC Steelers.
Powerful words and it doesn't just seem to be Robinson Jr. who feels that way. The culture has shifted within this Commanders franchise and based on how we have seen them respond this season there is no doubt that they will come out firing in a pivotal primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football against the NFC East-leading Eagles in Philadelphia.
