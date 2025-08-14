Commanders host former Laremy Tunsil teammate for workout
The Washington Commanders are looking to fortify their offensive line with a veteran presence, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Commanders hosted veteran OT George Fant for a visit, and both sides plan to remain in contact moving forward," Schultz tweeted. "Fant has 75 career starts and previously visited the Buccaneers."
Fant eyes another chance at NFL
Fant, who turned 33 last month, was cut by the Seattle Seahawks back in March after playing and starting in just two games for the team in the 2024 season.
It was Fant's second stint with the Seahawks after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He became an instant contributor for the Seahawks, starting 10 games in his rookie year protecting quarterback Russell Wilson.
In the 2017 preseason, Fant tore his ACL, ending his second season prematurely. However, he returned to his role for the 2018 campaign as he started in seven games for the Seahawks while appearing in all 16 matchups.
Fant did the same in 2019, but he became a free agent after the season. The New York Jets signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract, which was a huge accomplishment for the former undrafted free agent.
Fant spent three years with the Jets, starting in 36 of the 37 games he appeared in. For the 2022 season, Fant dealt with an injury that cost him half of the season.
He bounced back in 2023, signing with the Houston Texans and starting 13 games during C.J. Stroud's rookie season.
Now, he has a chance to become Laremy Tunsil's teammate once again as a potential swing tackle for the Commanders.
Washington is back in action in the preseason when it takes on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday night at 8 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN+ app.
