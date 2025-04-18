NFL analyst reveals Commanders’ top draft need

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders have to add a pass rusher or two during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have to figure out who to add to the front seven during next week's NFL Draft.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak named pass rusher as one of the team's biggest needs ahead of the draft.

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Commanders must boost pass rush

"The Commanders could use impactful players at two key positions: edge rusher and safety. Depth remains strong on the edge, and the presence of Frankie Luvu elevates the group -- but the primary sack-getter last season was Dante Fowler Jr. (10.5), and he left for Dallas in free agency. With the No. 29 pick, Washington could catch a falling Mykel Williams (Georgia) and Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M), but both are projects with upside as pass rushers. Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) is the pro-ready pass rusher with the sort of explosive outside rush profile Dan Quinn loves," Solak writes.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for next Thursday until Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Coverage will be on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

