Commanders' Jayden Daniels named one of top starting QBs
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is fresh off of a brilliant rookie season in the league.
The Commanders found Daniels to be a perfect fit for the offense as they flourished to a 12-5 record that led to a trip to the NFC Championship game.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon ranked the top 12 starting quarterbacks in the league, and Daniels clocked in at No. 8.
Daniels among best NFL quarterbacks
"After an OROY season in which he posted similar numbers to Stroud in 2023 while leading Washington to the playoffs, Jayden Daniels is essentially the Texans QB without the sophomore slump," Gagnon wrote.
"Only Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow posted higher QBRs, and Daniels was consistently the man in clutch situations despite a good-not-great supporting cast (only Patrick Mahomes led more fourth-quarter comebacks, and he posted a 106.4 passer rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games).
"That said, we can't assume the LSU product will keep it rolling in 2025. He could encounter obstacles just as Stroud did, even though the Commanders have smartly added to his arsenal as well as his offensive line this offseason.
"For now, Daniels holds a spot in the second tier of elite NFL signal-callers."
The quarterbacks that ranked ahead of Daniels on the list were Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills).
Daniels will have a chance to move further up the list this season with a full summer to work on honing in on his craft with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
