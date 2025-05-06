Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels didn't have just the best rookie year of '24
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had the best year of any offensive rookie in the NFL in 2024.
While that much is not up for debate, there is another conversation about Daniels' first NFL season with the Commanders that could be.
For former Washington quarterback Alex Smith, however, there is no question that Daniels' rookie season wasn't just the best in 2024, but of all time.
In an interview with USA Today, Smith said, "It's really unprecedented...he's the greatest rookie season maybe in American sports history. ...When you watch the tape, there's nothing flukey about it. This guy is so fundamental. He can beat you in so many ways. ... His clutch gene—I don't think we've ever seen a rookie have that many fourth quarter comebacks, clutch moments with throws. It certainly did take him to the NFC championship game."
As good as his season was in year one with the Commanders, general manager Adam Peters set out this offseason to give Daniels even more opportunities to be successful in his second.
By not relying on Daniels to simply get better and make everyone else better, the team went out and trade for receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, giving their quarterback another target and better protection than he had in his first season.
The end result, of course, is to make sure the quarterback can do more of his traditional role, and be forced to use his dynamic athleticism less than he had to in 2024.
If it all comes together, then opposing defenses will have a hard time trying to figure out how to fully stop the quarterback and his offense, affording them the opportunity to climb up the scoring ranks from their top five perch last season, and potentially put Daniels squarely in the NFL MVP race.
