Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: MVP next season?

Jayden Daniels is seen as a potential Most Valuable Player award candidate for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) pre game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) pre game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had a stellar season from No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, and he made quite an impression on the league, earning him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Next year, there's a chance that he takes things to the next level. ESPN conducted a survey among experts, and three of them listed Daniels as next year's Most Valuable Player.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Daniels for MVP?

"No team has repeated as NFC East champion in 20 years. So since the Eagles can't win the division, I say Washington builds on Daniels' rookie success and continues to ascend quickly," ESPN's Dan Graziano writes.

The Commanders have room for improvement in free agency, and fantasy analyst Eric Moody believes that will help Daniels' MVP prospects.

"He was recognized as the Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in MVP voting. The Commanders have roughly $59 million in cap space, per Roster Management System, along with seven draft picks, so they can continue to build around him," Moody writes.

ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry believes that the experience Daniels has gained over the past year will make him an even better player in 2025.

"With a season of experience, including a postseason upset of the top-seeded Lions, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year will continue his meteoric rise. The key in his ability to do so? The Commanders' retention of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, providing Daniels the continuity to grow at a rapid pace," Thiry writes.

