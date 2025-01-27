Magic Johnson shares reflections on second season as Commanders' owner
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders fell short of their goal to play in the Super Bowl, falling on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
As much as everyone wanted to reach the true mountain top of the NFL, however, there's not taking away from the amazing season the Commanders just completed. One where the team came together to shock everyone on the outside who looked at the team as an interesting story, but not much of a threat.
Washington not only won two playoff games on the road, it bounced the No. 1 seeded Detroit Lions out of postseason contention altogether. So, if there are some hard feelings about the way things ended, there should still be some good about how the whole thing came together in the first place. Something owner Magic Johnson reflected on one day after the amazing run came to an end.
"As I reflect this morning, I have to put my competitive nature to the side and remind myself that we’re only in the second year of rebuilding the Commanders franchise—and look how good the season was!" Johnson stated in a social media post.
"I’m incredibly proud of this team for being competitive, unselfish and entertaining all year long. Playing in the NFC Championship is a true reflection of their hard work, commitment, and mindset, both on and off the field. With a revitalized spirit in the locker room, transformative play on the field and the resurgence of this brand, the Commanders are a team that players want to be a part of. A special thank you to Commanders Nation for showing up for your team. From proudly wearing your Commanders gear to the energy and passion you brought every single game this season, your support was off the charts and we hope you are proud of what we are building!"
As players left the locker room for the last time in the 2024-25 NFL season on Monday, many stopped to share some final thoughts with us, and to a man, each of them expressed great pride in what they've accomplished and the desire to do even more next season.
The unfortunate truth, however, is that not all of the men in that locker room will wear Commanders' colors again, another thing to accept in the grieving process that follows the end of the season.
Johnson is correct in his assertion that the reclamation project happening in Washington is off to an amazing start, and the future only looks brighter when you look at the roster and resources general manager Adam Peters will have at his disposal this offseason.
As the Commanders' owners continue rebuilding and the football staff continues calibrating this team, it is easy to see why Johnson is among the many who are excited about what's happened and what is yet to come.
