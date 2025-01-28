Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin opt out of Pro Bowl Games
The Washington Commanders wished they were preparing for Super Bowl LIX right now, but after losing to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, their offseason has begun.
For some, that means attending the Pro Bowl Games this week in Orlando, but a couple of Commanders representatives won't be making the trip.
READ MORE: Commanders star linebacker selected to Pro Bowl Games
"Commanders WR Terry McLaurin will not participate in the 2025 Pro Bowl games," The Athletic insider Ben Standig tweeted.
"The Seahawks announced that WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be a replacement, citing a McLaurin "injury."
"I asked about the injury. No specifics were provided other than basic wear and tear. Minor.
Standig is also reporting that Jayden Daniels won't be traveling to Orlando.
"Jayden Daniels will also skip the 2025 Pro Bowls games. Like Terry McLaurin, there is no specific injury I'm told, but wear and tear from a long season," Standig tweeted.
"Baker Mayfield replaces Daniels."
While Daniels and McLaurin won't be at the Pro Bowl Games, linebacker Bobby Wagner was named as a replacement for Eagles star Zack Baun.
The Pro Bowl Skills Show is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Flag Football game airs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can watch either program on ESPN, and Sunday on ABC.
READ MORE: Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Update on Commanders' guard Sam Cosmi ACL surgery and recovery
• Magic Johnson shares reflections on second season as Commanders' owner
• Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future
• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss to Eagles