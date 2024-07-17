Washington Commanders LBs Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu Named Among NFL's Best
The Washington Commanders knew they needed to upgrade the linebacking corps this offseason, and they did just that by signing Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu to join the team and reinvigorate their defense.
ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey among NFL executives, coaches and scouts to rank the top off-ball linebackers in the league, and while Wagner and Luvu didn't make the final cut, they were recognized later in the article. Specifically, Wagner was named as an honorable mention.
"Not the athlete he once was but can still impact the game off instincts and leadership," a veteran NFL defensive coach told Fowler.
The Commanders had the worst-ranked defense in the NFL last season, but with a new coach in Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator in Joe Whitt Jr., Washington should be on the rise, and Wagner and Luvu will help lead the team in that regard.
If the Commanders can have two of the best off-ball linebackers in the league, it could help kickstart the rebuild for Washington.
