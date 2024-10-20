Legend Darrell Green Shares Thanks and Message for Current Commanders Fans
Landover, MD. -- Darrell Green spent 20 years playing cornerback for the franchise that now calls itself the Washington Commanders.
In those 20 years, he carved out a legendary career that included winning two Super Bowls, enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and on Sunday he'll be the latest to have his jersey number retired by the Commanders franchise because of all of his accomplishments.
But his emotions as he prepared for the day ahead didn't circle around his own achievements, but rather the home that he's found in Washington since being drafted in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft.
"The energy that I feel, the nervousness that I feel...it's all because of you," Green said to a crowd of family, friends, and fans who welcomed him to Northwest Stadium ahead of Sunday's contest and his halftime jersey retirement. "This is something of - this is my home, this is my family."
Originally from Texas, Green became a menace to the franchise he grew up around, and one of his first splash plays - catching Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett - was just a taste of what was to come for Washington and the NFL's fastest man.
The memories are flowing freely in Landover today as its not only the day Green's jersey will be retired, but its alumni day for Washington, and several past members of the team's rosters are in attendance including guys like quarterback Doug Williams who led the franhcise to one of its three Super Bowl titles.
For those who didn't get to live through Green's two Super Bowl wins, during the times of Williams, running back John Riggins, coach Joe Gibbs, didn't get to see 'The Hogs', and generally missed out on the best era of Washington football to date, the Hall of Fame corner had a message for you as well.
"You did not get to drink the good wine," Green acknowledged. "And I want to say to you, 'I'm sorry,' but I want to challenge all of you to become those diehards that ride with us as we're coming back. This is your generation. We old guys, we had ours, but (quarterback) Jayden (Daniels), and (wide receiver) Terry (McLaurin) and little (cornerback) Mike (Sainristil). Number zero. That's my guy...let's get together and let's be fans and supporters and family of the new generation of the Washington Commanders. ...We're going to win with Commanders. We're going do it."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Looking for Momentum and Milestones in Game vs. Panthers
• Commanders QB Singles Out Panthers Defender
• Super Bowl Winner, Washington D.C. Legend Darrell Green Receives Key to the City