How the Commanders Can Take Care of a Key Offseason Need Now
There's no doubt the Washington Commanders made a lot of great moves on their way to becoming a respectable franchise before this season began.
As we enjoy this Commanders bye week and take time to reflect on the best of them there's no doubt that few players have had the impact on the roster the way linebacker Bobby Wagner has.
While some questioned how much he had left in the tank as a player on the field the expectations that he'd be a key leader on the Washington roster was never in doubt. In his first 13 games wearing burgundy he's delivered in both areas of the game more than expected, and because of it Bleacher Report believes the team should do what they can to make sure he's back for another in 2025.
"Wagner is 34 years old and will turn 35 in July, but he's still playing at a high level with 99 total tackles heading into this weekend—the 11th-most in the league—while posting an impressive 83.7 grade fromPro Football Focus," says Bleacher Report. "Linebacker will be an offseason need for the Commanders if they don't re-sign the 10-time All-Pro, so might as well take care of that now."
To be clear, the popular sports site isn't recommending Commanders general manager Adam Peters re-sign Wagner in the offseason. They're saying Peters needs to extend him now, before the offseason has a chance to bring in questions like, 'should Wagner retire?', 'could another return to the Seattle Seahawks be in the cards?', or any other intrusive thoughts that might threaten the synchronicity the team is experiencing right now.
With four games left to play and north of a 70 percent chance Washington makes it to postseason play Wagner has clearly been a catalyst for that success. Knowing he'll be back for another run could help propel this year's squad even further as they follow a future Hall of Famer who isn't just helping build a future for other players, but one for himself as well.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Potential Commanders' Target Leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft
• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update
• Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Ties NFL Record With 8th Rookie of the Week Honor