Commanders linked to four-time Pro Bowl linebacker in free agency
The Washington Commanders are in need of adding a pass rusher to boost their defense before the start of the season.
NFL.com writer Jeffrey Chadiha suggests that the Commanders could look to sign four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Judon, who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Judon to the Commanders?
"Washington general manager Adam Peters has been aggressive in each of the past two seasons when it comes to free agency. The one thing he still needs to find for this team is more help in pressuring opposing passers. The team leader in sacks from 2024, Dante Fowler Jr., returned to Dallas this offseason, and Peters didn’t take any edge rushers in the draft," Chadiha wrote.
"That leaves Judon as an intriguing option for a team that wants to make another power move in the NFC after reaching last year’s championship game. He has his flaws -- he turns 33 in August and only amassed 5.5 sacks in his one season with the Falcons last year -- but he also fits what Peters has been finding in free agency the last couple years. The Commanders received valuable contributions from older veterans like linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz in 2024. If Judon can give them a little boost in the pass rush, he would be just as beneficial to Washington’s hopes of reaching the Super Bowl."
The Commanders could benefit from another pass rusher, and if Judon was willing to return to the DMV, it could be a match made in heaven.
