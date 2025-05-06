NFL offers sneak peek at what the 2027 draft in Washington, D.C. will look like
The NFL Draft has become something of a spectacle over the years after the league announced it would rotate cities rather than have it hosted from Radio City Music Hall in New York every year.
Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels was taken second overall back in 2024 when the draft was held in Detroit, Michigan, which set the mark for the highest attended NFL Draft in its history. From Detroit to the scenes on Broadway from Nashville, Tennessee, the NFL Draft has become one of the most highly anticipated events for the sport.
Now, the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., and the Commanders will get their chance to host the league's annual event as the NFL Draft will make its way to the District in 2027. With the announcement coming down over recent days, the NFL provided the first look at the possibilities of what the 2027 draft could look like in DC.
It is hard to imagine a more beautiful and iconic backdrop for the NFL Draft than being set right in the middle of the National Mall between the US Capitol and the Washington Monument. Washington, D.C. is not only historic, but is home to some of the most legendary moments in United States history.
Things are becoming exciting again in the DMV area with the new era of Commanders football fully underway, the NFL Draft on it's way in a couple of years, and the return of the football team to their former home in Washington D.C. If things continue to pan out the way that they are for the Commanders and they are able to bring a Super Bowl back to the area, than you can only imagine how exciting things will become then.
READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels didn't have just the best rookie year of '24
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Newest Commanders have numbers revealed
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds