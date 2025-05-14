Commanders linked to NFL sack leader once again in trade rumor
The Washington Commanders have long been linked to Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
The Commanders could benefit from adding a pass rusher, and the Bengals star is becoming disgruntled after a new contract extension has yet to materialize.
The Draft Network writer Justin Melo listed the Commanders as one of three teams that should trade for Hendrickson during the offseason.
Hendrickson to the Commanders?
"The Washington Commanders have been incredibly aggressive this offseason, acquiring veteran talent on offense via trade, such as Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. The goal is to maximize their championship window while franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels remains on his affordable rookie contract. Hendrickson would seriously upgrade their pass-rushing unit," Melo wrote.
"Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell project as the starting defensive ends. The Commanders lost Dante Fowler to free agency and didn't replace him with anybody notable. Head coach Dan Quinn could have one final roster upgrade in mind. Hendrickson would completely transform Quinn's defensive line. The Commanders are scheduled to have the sixth-most cap space next offseason, so they can afford to extend Hendrickson."
The Commanders have been active on the trade market this offseason, so a deal for Hendrickson would simply continue that trend.
Hendrickson is 30 years old, so that could scare teams from offering him a contract extension. That being said, the Commanders have four years of paying Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal, so they can afford to pay someone like Hendrickson top dollar so they can get elite pass rushing to improve their chances of winning.
