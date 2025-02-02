Commander Country

Commanders linked to Tee Higgins in free agency

Tee Higgins could sign with the Washington Commanders in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking for ways to improve their team on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

Getting Jayden Daniels another star in the receiver room would certainly do that, and there is no better free agent wideout on the market this offseason than Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN writer Ben Solak believes the Commanders should make a run for him.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Tee Higgins sign with the Commanders?

"Rightfully in win-now mode with Daniels' rookie contract ticking away, the Commanders will outspend everyone in the Tee Higgins sweepstakes and bring him to Washington. Higgins can win in the Kliff Kingsbury offense in a DeAndre Hopkins-like role and pairs perfectly with Daniels' downfield tendencies. It'll only cost, oh, $33 million per year to get him in the building," Solak writes.

Higgins, 26, caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 appearances for the Bengals this past season.

NFL free agency is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12.

Jeremy Brener
