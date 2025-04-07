Commanders rival Cowboys named trading spot for $120 million star WR
The Washington Commanders made a big trade for a wide receiver earlier in the offseason by acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers.
With Samuel bound for the nation's capital, the Dallas Cowboys could try and match the Commanders' energy if they traded for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, like Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggests.
Cowboys liked to Tyreek Hill
"Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a four-year, $240 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of annual salary," Moton writes.
"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can make a bold move to help out his most valuable player in the short term. Prescott is coming off a shortened campaign because of a hamstring injury, and he could bounce back in a big way with a dynamic receiver duo that features CeeDee Lamb and Hill."
Hill has been in trade rumors all offseason long, and if the Dolphins traded him, an NFC team could be a likely destination. The Cowboys have the cojones to pull a move off like this, but given how much money they are trying to give to Micah Parsons, as well as the amounts already invested to Lamb and Prescott, a trade to America's Team is unlikely to happen.
