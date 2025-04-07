Commander Country

Commanders rival Cowboys named trading spot for $120 million star WR

The Dallas Cowboys could make the Washington Commanders' path harder in the NFC East.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders made a big trade for a wide receiver earlier in the offseason by acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers.

With Samuel bound for the nation's capital, the Dallas Cowboys could try and match the Commanders' energy if they traded for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, like Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggests.

READ MORE: Adam Peters sees ‘monster’ potential in former Jets star for Commanders

Cleveland Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cowboys liked to Tyreek Hill

"Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a four-year, $240 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of annual salary," Moton writes.

"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can make a bold move to help out his most valuable player in the short term. Prescott is coming off a shortened campaign because of a hamstring injury, and he could bounce back in a big way with a dynamic receiver duo that features CeeDee Lamb and Hill."

Hill has been in trade rumors all offseason long, and if the Dolphins traded him, an NFC team could be a likely destination. The Cowboys have the cojones to pull a move off like this, but given how much money they are trying to give to Micah Parsons, as well as the amounts already invested to Lamb and Prescott, a trade to America's Team is unlikely to happen.

READ MORE: Commanders QB paid a visit to one of college football's top freshmen

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 ﻿Commanders' Jayden Daniels can get even better in Year 2﻿

• Commanders offensive player will change position, per Dan Quinn﻿

• Commanders’ trade target gives concerning update with Bengals﻿

 Commanders linked to $56 million All-Pro offensive star

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News