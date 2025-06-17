Commanders 7th round pick may be the future at running back
The Washington Commanders have completed minicamp and will now get a break before training camp begins in just over a month. There is a lot to like about the 2025 Commanders after their shocking NFC Championship run from a season ago.
The offense looks to remain just as lethal, if not improved, from the additions of Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, and the defense should look to take another step in the right direction after the team focused on retooling that side of the ball.
One area that wasn't drastically addressed by Washington was their running back room, even though many had clamored for a move there. The Commanders seem just fine with Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols in the backfield, but they also drafted Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round of this year's draft to help supplement them.
It might not seem as if Croskey-Merritt will provide immediate impacts for the Commanders, but according to PFF, those who play dynasty fantasy football should draft and stash him as they foresee him potentially becoming the next guy in the DMV.
"Brian Robinson Jr. is entering a contract year after finishing 2024 as the PPR RB29, Austin Ekeler just turned 30 years old and Jeremy McNichols has been with 10 teams since 2017," wrote PFF writer Ben Cooper. "The door is wide open for a new RB1 to emerge in the Commanders’ backfield, potentially this season but certainly next."
Croskey-Merritt had an interesting collegiate career. He began his college playing days at Alabama State before exploding onto the scene for New Mexico during his fifth year. He then transferred again to Arizona, but only saw 13 touches before missing the season due to eligibility issues.
Croskey-Merritt is a sneaky pick for dynasty players and has the tools to become a decent back in the league, but he will have to show that he is worth touches in a crowded room right off the bat.
The Commanders' running back room did enough in 2024, and they should still be one of the better units, even if they are somewhat overrated. However, with Ekeler's age getting up there, and the unknown about how the organization feels about the future of Robinson Jr. in Washington, it could pave room for Croskey-Merritt to eventually move up the depth chart - even eventually becoming the starter if the franchise doesn't make any midseason or offseason moves.
READ MORE: Trade acquisitions crucial towards Commanders success
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders receiver lands on very unfortunate list
• Commanders could follow eerily similar path to AFC playoff contender
• Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals
• Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver