Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Key for Saints Preparation
Whether Marshon Lattimore plays for the Washington Commanders in Week 15 or not, he should be a key piece for the team's preparation plans against his former team, the New Orleans Saints.
Last month, Lattimore was traded by the Saints to the Commanders, but he has yet to make his Washington debut due to a lingering injury.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn hopes Lattimore could finally be ready to put on the burgundy and gold.
“More training we did today, some more Wednesday as we're going and then hopefully we'll see this trend continue to come up," Quinn said last week. "So, I'll give everybody a better assessment health wise with the team on Monday. But we're certainly pleased with the direction that it's headed and if we hit all the steps in the process, then we will and we'll let it rip. But until then we'll keep going through it, but he's certainly trended in the right spot man.”
Lattimore should receive an update in regards to his status in the coming day or so before trying to practice on Wednesday.
The Commanders play the Saints in Week 15 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
