Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Key for Saints Preparation

The Washington Commanders have a not-so-secret weapon against the New Orleans Saints.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Whether Marshon Lattimore plays for the Washington Commanders in Week 15 or not, he should be a key piece for the team's preparation plans against his former team, the New Orleans Saints.

Last month, Lattimore was traded by the Saints to the Commanders, but he has yet to make his Washington debut due to a lingering injury.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn hopes Lattimore could finally be ready to put on the burgundy and gold.

“More training we did today, some more Wednesday as we're going and then hopefully we'll see this trend continue to come up," Quinn said last week. "So, I'll give everybody a better assessment health wise with the team on Monday. But we're certainly pleased with the direction that it's headed and if we hit all the steps in the process, then we will and we'll let it rip. But until then we'll keep going through it, but he's certainly trended in the right spot man.”

Lattimore should receive an update in regards to his status in the coming day or so before trying to practice on Wednesday.

The Commanders play the Saints in Week 15 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

