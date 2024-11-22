Where Does Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Go in ESPN Re-Draft?
The 2024 NFL rookie draft class was highly thought of with a ton of talent in the mix as we eventually saw a total of six quarterbacks taken in the first round - highlighted by quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye in the first three picks alone.
These guys still have a ton to learn in their young NFL careers but it seems as though all are having somewhat successful starts. Even so, it's always intriguing to look back at how these quarterbacks fell in the draft.
As we enter the back half of the 2024 season, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, re-drafted the class and he had some minor changes including the Bears snagging Jayden Daniels before he could get to the Commanders and Williams falling from first overall pick to third.
It is hard to disagree with Orlovsky's list of the top four quarterbacks in his re-draft. Daniels has looked the part in leading the Commanders to a 7-4 record and a chance to make the playoffs while Maye's ceiling seems to be much higher than originally anticipated. For Williams, it's understandable to see him third overall due to the up-and-down struggles we have seen and for Nix in Denver, the same thing can be said.
While Penix has been backing up Kirk Cousins in Atlanta and J.J. McCarthy being injured, I believe that Orlovsky's list is correct without digging into any statistics or analytics just based on what we have seen thus far from each quarterback.
The Washington Commanders are likely extremely thankful that the Bears decided to go with Williams as Daniels has fit in perfectly into what they are trying to build in the DMV area - which has led to him being the favorite for Rookie of the Year. Daniels and the Commanders will get to show what they are made of and further push the narrative that he should have been the first overall pick when they face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys
• Commanders Rival Giants Cut Starting QB Daniel Jones
• Commanders Defense Has Played Well, Needs to Finish Better
• Commanders Dorance Armstrong Jr. Feeling 'More Urgency' Facing Cowboys