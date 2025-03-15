New Commanders CB discusses franchise turnaround and QB Jayden Daniels
From 2016 to 2023, new Washington Commanders cornerback Jonathan Jones was part of two Super Bowl championship teams as part of the New England Patriots.
During that stretch, the franchise that would become the Commanders made the postseason just two times–one of those being just last year–and didn't make it to the big game, let alone win one.
For a player on the Patriots' roster it was probably not even a thought that he'd ever play here, something new Washington cornerback Jonathan Jones admitted in his introductory press conference with the local media.
"I'll be honest with you, I didn't think that would even be a part of the plan. Just seeing the turmoil that was going on here and just everything that this organization had to deal with," Jones shared. "Just seeing how quickly it turned around, I think was one of the biggest surprises to me of just how quickly they were able to get in good people, good staff...everyone here from the scouts, everyone had to play a part in turning this place around and they've done a good job of it."
Now that the turnaround is in progress, Super Bowl winners are more likely to want to play for the Commanders. A big part of that, of course, is quarterback Jayden Daniels. Despite being a defensive player, Jones knows how important it is to have that guy on the other side of the roster, something he learned as teammates with Tom Brady during his final years with the Patriots.
"It brings a lot of confidence. It brings a confidence to a team, to a defense. Your goals kind of shift," Jones said. "Sometimes on defense, you'll feel like you're trying to win the game (and) that it has to be on you, and you'll shift to a point to-there are certain teams around this league-we were that in New England for a while, Kansas City, whereas the defense, your job is like, let me just get the ball back to our offense, to the quarterback, and then if they have the ball on the last drive, we know we'll win that game. And so it gives a lot of confidence to a defense when you have a player like that."
Last season, Washington was able to put the ball in Daniels and the offense's hands at the end of games, and it worked out well for them.
This year, however, the Commanders would likely like to become one of the teams who end the game with their offense on the field taking knees instead of driving for winning scores. Not because it isn't fun to win that way too, but because it is much less stressful, and more sustainable, if the defense can carry as much weight as the offense.
Washington is hoping Jones is going to be part of creating a defense capable of doing exactly that.
READ MORE: Cowboys sign Commanders star pass rusher to $8 million deal in free agency
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders sign former Eagles, Steelers offensive lineman in free agency
• Commanders re-sign OL who made history with Jayden Daniels
• Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders
• Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders