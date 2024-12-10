Latest on Next Commanders Opponent Saints' Quarterback Situation
The Washington Commanders were starting to get healthier heading into their Week 14 bye week and coming out of it feeling primed to make a strong late-season run into the postseason.
Of course, before the Commanders can begin any postseason plans they need to secure a spot and in order to do that the team figures to need at least two wins in their final four games.
That means, if Washington can defeat the New Orleans Saints this weekend they'll be one game and some help away from clinching a playoff spot. That outcome became a little more likely on Monday when injury news was confirmed on the Saints' side of things.
"Saints QB Derek Carr did, in fact, suffer a significant fracture in his non-throwing hand," reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Monday. "He’s expected to miss several weeks. Based on where we are in the season, this is potentially season-ending."
This was a follow-up to the initial report that Carr left the Week 14 win for New Orleans against the New York Giants after going airborne on a fourth quarter second down play and came down hard on his left arm and head.
Carr left the game at that time to be evaluated for both injuries and did not return.
Now, it appears the Saints' quarterback may not be available for multiple games starting this Sunday against the Commanders.
With this development Washington will likely see the line it is expected to win by increased as it seeks out its ninth win of the 2024 NFL season.
