Commanders TE Zach Ertz Fined by NFL
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is enjoying a lot of success in his first season with the team, but he also is picking up a fine.
According to Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala, Ertz was fined $16,771 for a blindside block in the Commanders' Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.
So far this season for the Commanders, Ertz has 52 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns. Considering the fact that tight end has been a struggle spot for the Commanders over the last few years, the investment made towards signing Ertz has been a positive one for the team.
In order for the Commanders to clinch a playoff spot, Ertz will have to bestow his wisdom towards his younger teammates. Since entering the NFL in 2013 with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz has appeared in eight playoff games, including Super Bowl LII, which saw his team beat the New England Patriots.
Ertz has a championship pedigree, making him one of the more valuable pieces to the puzzle for the Commanders.
Ertz and the Commanders are back in action in Week 15 as they take on the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans
• Will Austin Ekeler Return For Commanders This Season Following Severe Injury?
• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans
• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick