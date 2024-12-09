Commander Country

Commanders TE Zach Ertz Fined by NFL

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz has to pay up.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) spikes the ball in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass as Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) spikes the ball in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass as Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is enjoying a lot of success in his first season with the team, but he also is picking up a fine.

According to Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala, Ertz was fined $16,771 for a blindside block in the Commanders' Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

So far this season for the Commanders, Ertz has 52 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns. Considering the fact that tight end has been a struggle spot for the Commanders over the last few years, the investment made towards signing Ertz has been a positive one for the team.

In order for the Commanders to clinch a playoff spot, Ertz will have to bestow his wisdom towards his younger teammates. Since entering the NFL in 2013 with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz has appeared in eight playoff games, including Super Bowl LII, which saw his team beat the New England Patriots.

Ertz has a championship pedigree, making him one of the more valuable pieces to the puzzle for the Commanders.

Ertz and the Commanders are back in action in Week 15 as they take on the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans

• Will Austin Ekeler Return For Commanders This Season Following Severe Injury?

• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans

• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News