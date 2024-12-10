Commander Country

Case Being Made for Commanders to Face Saints Rookie QB Spencer Rattler

The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback decision to make this weekend, and at least one reporter thinks it should be Spencer Rattler facing the Washington Commanders.

David Harrison

Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) looks to pass in the first down in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) looks to pass in the first down in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders don't have to beat the New Orleans Saints to get into the playoffs but with a Week 16 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon those that are hoping to see the team in the postseason would certainly feel a lot more comfortable if they did.

In theory, that task got a little easier while Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was enjoying his bye week Sunday doing a little television scouting of the Saints as quarterback Derek Carr suffered a left hand injury expected to cost the veteran multiple weeks.

That means Washington will either face Jake Haener who came in after Carr was injured or rookie Spencer Rattler who started at quarterback for New Orleans when the veteran was hurt earlier this season. At least one reporter in Louisiana believes there's a reason for the Saints to go with the rookie that lost all three of his starts earlier this year.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) looks to pass in the first down in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"If Carr’s season is over, there are four games left in the year. New Orleans could go week-to-week on the decision. They could even give Rattler a “prove it” treatment by granting him start again against the Washington Commanders in Week 15 and then making the decision on the final three games from that performance," says LouisianaSports.net Saints beat writer Ross Jackson. "If he succeeds (which is not equal to a win for the team), he gets the next week and so on. Otherwise, should he struggle, the Saints could turn to Haener for the final three weeks."

The Commanders won't be worried about what New Orleans decides to do beyond Week 15, of course, but will pay close attention to what the team plans to do this weekend.

We expect interim Saints head coach Darren Rizzi to be as non-commital as possible, a common tactic used to keep opponents from fully focusing on just one option.

On Monday, Rizzi was vague about Carr's status, saying, "Derek (Carr) is dealing with a non-throwing hand injury ... As it stands at this moment, I don't believe it's going to be an IR situation, I think it's going to be a week-to-week situation ... He is in the concussion protocol also."

Nothing Rizzi said Monday would suggest Carr should be available this Sunday, and other reports on the same day suggested the veteran may even be done for the year already. So the chess match has clearly already begun.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

