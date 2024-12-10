Case Being Made for Commanders to Face Saints Rookie QB Spencer Rattler
The Washington Commanders don't have to beat the New Orleans Saints to get into the playoffs but with a Week 16 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon those that are hoping to see the team in the postseason would certainly feel a lot more comfortable if they did.
In theory, that task got a little easier while Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was enjoying his bye week Sunday doing a little television scouting of the Saints as quarterback Derek Carr suffered a left hand injury expected to cost the veteran multiple weeks.
That means Washington will either face Jake Haener who came in after Carr was injured or rookie Spencer Rattler who started at quarterback for New Orleans when the veteran was hurt earlier this season. At least one reporter in Louisiana believes there's a reason for the Saints to go with the rookie that lost all three of his starts earlier this year.
"If Carr’s season is over, there are four games left in the year. New Orleans could go week-to-week on the decision. They could even give Rattler a “prove it” treatment by granting him start again against the Washington Commanders in Week 15 and then making the decision on the final three games from that performance," says LouisianaSports.net Saints beat writer Ross Jackson. "If he succeeds (which is not equal to a win for the team), he gets the next week and so on. Otherwise, should he struggle, the Saints could turn to Haener for the final three weeks."
The Commanders won't be worried about what New Orleans decides to do beyond Week 15, of course, but will pay close attention to what the team plans to do this weekend.
We expect interim Saints head coach Darren Rizzi to be as non-commital as possible, a common tactic used to keep opponents from fully focusing on just one option.
On Monday, Rizzi was vague about Carr's status, saying, "Derek (Carr) is dealing with a non-throwing hand injury ... As it stands at this moment, I don't believe it's going to be an IR situation, I think it's going to be a week-to-week situation ... He is in the concussion protocol also."
Nothing Rizzi said Monday would suggest Carr should be available this Sunday, and other reports on the same day suggested the veteran may even be done for the year already. So the chess match has clearly already begun.
