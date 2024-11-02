Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Giants Rematch
The Washington Commanders are coming off an emotional victory against the Chicago Bears. A game that came down to the wire as quarterback Jayden Daniels heaved a Hail Mary with the clock expiring that landed in the hands of Noah Brown for the walk-off touchdown.
Now it is a new week and the Commanders will be heading on the road to take on a familiar opponent in the New York Giants. The Giants have struggled on both sides of the ball as they sit a 2-6 and if they don't win this game then we could see them start to "tank" and look forward to their future.
That future could be without quarterback Daniel Jones, but for now, the Commanders will have to worry about his dual-threat ability along with paying heavy attention to star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday sees this one playing out on Sunday afternoon.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Washington Commanders are a better team now than they were in Week 2 and the New York Giants are relatively the same outside of an improved running game led by rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. I think this time the Commanders come with a better plan to prevent Jayden Daniels from getting sacked five times, and are much more disciplined, leading to a bigger win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-2
Commanders 27, Giants 17
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Commanders might be hitting the road, but New York is 0-4 on their home field. Jayden Daniels is having an incredible rookie season and that'll continue as he leads the club to a 7-2 record with another divisional win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-3
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 21, Giants 13
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders are looking for a sweep of the Giants, and the way the two teams have been playing as of late, it looks like a very real possibility. Washington will need to be better than it was last week, but against a rough Giants team, that shouldn't be a tough ask.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-3
Commanders 24, Giants 10
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Commanders are on a roll owning a 6-2 record while staying slightly ahead of the Eagles in the NFC East and they will now get a struggling New York Giants team on the road. These two teams met in Week 2 this season and luckily Washington was able to come away with a 3-point victory thanks to Austin Seibert's 7 made field goals.
The Commanders have improved since then and have taken off on the offensive side of the ball, being led by Jayden Daniels. The defense has also started to figure things out as a cohesive unit. The Commanders could be caught looking ahead to their next three games but even if they are I still think that they do enough on Sunday to reach 7-2.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-3
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Commanders 28, Giants 20
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (4-0)
