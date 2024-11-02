Giants Have Grown Since Last Commanders Game, Says Coach Dan Quinn
Back in Week 2, the Washington Commanders picked up their first win of the season against the New York Giants at home.
Now, the two NFC East rivals are meeting again in Week 9, this time at MetLife Stadium.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn has studied the Giants in-depth throughout the week, and he says an improved squad on the other sideline.
“I think, I don’t know if it's the difference because it was so early, so you don't know any of the stats and that kind of stuff, but I have been impressed defensively," Quinn said of the Giants. "And they've been able to really generate pass rush, in just about every category they've been really strong. So, a lot of respect for what they're doing defensively. On the offensive side, I feel their speed at receiver. There's catch and run, there's shot plays, there's all that to go. And I thought the addition of using both running backs has been a big factor for them. And so those are a few of the things. Both teams have improved since week two. And so now seven weeks later, it'll be fun to go battle with them again knowing that both teams have gotten better in this stretch.”
The Giants have improved, but so have the Commanders. They have won five of their six games since playing the Giants, but they cannot let that be the reason why they take their foot off of the gas.
They have to treat the Giants like they did in Week 2, and if they underestimate them, the Commanders could be on upset alert against a team they should end up beating.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Prediction Points to Trade for Veteran Cornerback
• Commanders' Dan Quinn Analyzes Offensive Struggles Despite Win
• Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9
• Trade Targets Who Could Make an Impact for Commanders Ahead of Deadline