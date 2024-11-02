Commander Country

Giants Have Grown Since Last Commanders Game, Says Coach Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders are facing a better New York Giants team in Week 9.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the second half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
Back in Week 2, the Washington Commanders picked up their first win of the season against the New York Giants at home.

Now, the two NFC East rivals are meeting again in Week 9, this time at MetLife Stadium.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn has studied the Giants in-depth throughout the week, and he says an improved squad on the other sideline.

“I think, I don’t know if it's the difference because it was so early, so you don't know any of the stats and that kind of stuff, but I have been impressed defensively," Quinn said of the Giants. "And they've been able to really generate pass rush, in just about every category they've been really strong. So, a lot of respect for what they're doing defensively. On the offensive side, I feel their speed at receiver. There's catch and run, there's shot plays, there's all that to go. And I thought the addition of using both running backs has been a big factor for them. And so those are a few of the things. Both teams have improved since week two. And so now seven weeks later, it'll be fun to go battle with them again knowing that both teams have gotten better in this stretch.”

The Giants have improved, but so have the Commanders. They have won five of their six games since playing the Giants, but they cannot let that be the reason why they take their foot off of the gas.

They have to treat the Giants like they did in Week 2, and if they underestimate them, the Commanders could be on upset alert against a team they should end up beating.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

