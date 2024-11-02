Analyst Shares Concern for Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises of the season after starting the year with a 6-2 record.
The Commanders have already surpassed their win total from last year and have won some games that they otherwise wouldn't have a year ago.
However, Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon isn't fully convinced that the Commanders are a surefire contender in the NFC.
"There's something special happening for sure, but obviously they needed some major breaks against Chicago. I don't expect the path to January to be obstacle-free for a young team that is giving its upcoming opponents more tape to work with every week," Gagnon writes.
While the Commanders are young, they do have some capable veterans sprinkled around the roster. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and offensive lineman Nick Allegretti have both been to multiple Super Bowls and each play a key part for their respective unit.
While Jayden Daniels has yet to see NFL playoff football, he appears to be as cool as a cucumber ready for anything.
The Commanders still have a lot of growing to do if they want to be a contender, but there isn't any reason why that cannot happen this year.
