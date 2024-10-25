Commanders Sole Leaders of NFC East Division Entering Week 8 | Predictions
The Washington Commanders are 5-2 entering the weekend and hosting the 4-2 Chicago Bears with No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams leading the charge for the visiting squad.
Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' status for the Commanders this weekend is up in the air with the rib injury he suffered in the win over the Carolina Panthers.
Entering Week 8, Washington is in sole possession of first place in the NFC East Division, and the good news is that that fact will likely remain intact by the end of it.
Here's how the NFC East Division stands entering Week 8.
1st Place: Washington Commanders, 5-2
Fresh off a 33 point win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 even if Daniels can't play this weekend there's faith that quarterback Marcus Mariota can still lead the team to victory against Williams' Bears.
That's because it isn't all on Mariota just like it isn't on Daniels when he is on the field. The fact Williams has gotten his NFL legs under him over the past few weeks and that Chicago is coming off its bye week makes this matchup one that's too close to be super-confident about, however.
Week 8 Opponent: vs. Chicago Bears, 4-2
Prediction: Commanders over Bears
2nd Place: Philadelphia Eagles, 4-2
The Eagles are coming off a 28-3 win over the New York Giants where running back Saquon Barkley leveraged his 20 combined touches to provide more than 180 yards of offense and a touchdown.
With its first win inside the division, Philadelphia will look to stack another win this weekend against an AFC North opponent.
Week 8 Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals, 3-4
Prediction: Bengals over Eagles
3rd Place: Dallas Cowboys, 3-3
The Cowboys needed their Week 7 bye after getting demolished by the Detroit Lions 47-9 in Week 6.
.500 nearing the midway point of the season is not where Dallas expected to be but a win in Week 8 and even if nobody will give them credit for beating a severely hobbled opponent this weekend, they need it in a big way.
The Cowboys also have one divisional win so far this season.
Week 8 Opponent: at San Francisco 49ers, 3-4
Prediction: Cowboys over 49ers
4th Place: New York Giants, 2-5
Each of the other NFC East teams has one divisional win while the Giants have three losses - so it isn't hard to figure out who the divisional punching bag has been this seaosn.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones was pulled during the Week 7 loss to the Eagles for Drew Lock. Jones will remain the team's starter, however, but if things don't go well again this weekend we can't help but wonder how quickly Lock will be brought in again.
Week 8 Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-2 (Monday Night Football)
Prediction: Steelers over Giants
