Commanders one of NFL's most visible teams in primetime schedule
The Washington Commanders are getting some love from the NFL schedule makers.
After going from 4-13 to the NFC Championship Game last season thanks to Jayden Daniels and the rest of Washington's additions, the Commanders have been given more time in standalone games, including the league's first-ever game in Madrid, Spain.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice comments on the team being more visible in the international and primetime slates.
Commanders get more schedule love, visibility
"The latest evidence -- the NFL put them in an international showcase for the first time in nine years. That’s no accident," Filice wrote.
"The league is, for the first time in decades, happy to have the spotlight on the Commanders, who have executed a breathtakingly fast turnaround in the two years since Josh Harris bought the team, a new football braintrust took over, Jayden Daniels became a star and the embarrassing controversies subsided."
The Commanders will have eight standalone games, meaning they will be the only matchup in that timeslot. That run starts in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. They will also face the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Weeks 6 and 8.
The team also has a pair of Sunday Night Football appearances in Weeks 9 and 13 at home against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.
The final two standalone games take place during the day, but they will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 on Saturday, Dec. 20 before hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day.
