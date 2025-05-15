Commanders’ Dan Quinn sounds off on international game decision
The Washington Commanders' official 2025 schedule is set to drop soon. Still, one marquee matchup has already been revealed: the team will head overseas in November to face the Miami Dolphins in Madrid.
Each year, the NFL stages select regular-season games at international sites to help grow the sport's global presence. In 2025, the Commanders will participate in that effort by hosting one of their games in Spain's capital.
While his Spanish may need a little work, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is enthusiastic about the upcoming experience.
"That's probably a great reason for me to have some extra time before heading over to Madrid, which is going to be a really cool experience for everybody," Quinn joked during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
Despite his long NFL résumé, this will be Quinn's first time coaching an international game—a milestone he's embracing with excitement.
"It's actually my first international game," he said. "My first year in the NFL I went to Japan for a preseason game with the 49ers, but this is my first real one. A lot of people have gotten the chance to do it, and I'm really looking forward to it."
These international matchups often have the energy of a Super Bowl due to the unique atmosphere, media attention, and out-of-routine environment they create. Quinn doesn't take being part of this moment lightly.
"The stadium there is just fantastic," Quinn said. "What a cool opportunity for us to be the first. Anytime you get a chance to do something for the first time, we know that's a big deal. We take that responsibility seriously. And yeah—we'll be ready to get down come November in Madrid."
