Washington Commanders Notebook: New and Returning Names Ahead of Dolphins Weekend
ASHBURN, Va. -- Every day the Washington Commanders hit the practice field there's a chance they'll lose a player to injury.
Heading into last week's joint practice and preseason game with the New York Jets the Commanders were missing their top two tackles and their third had to miss the game due to personal reasons.
In the two practices leading into this week's joint practice and game with the Miami Dolphins, however, Washington got a little healthier. Something that is more than welcome entering the middle part of August.
WELCOME BACK
Offensive tackle Andrew Wylie has been doing as much as he could, but dealing with muscle tightness he wasn't able to do team drills for much of training camp including the two dates with the Jets last week.
This week, however, Wylie was able to get back on the field in 11-on-11 drills, including in pads for the first time on Tuesday.
Also suiting back up for padded team drills for the first time in a while was safety Darrick Forrest.
While the safety group is one of the lesser worried about units on the team, it's still a positive step to get Forrest back on the field in hopes he can return to form as one of the more versatile members of the Commanders' secondary.
After participating fully in practice on Tuesday, both men have a fighting chance of being on the practice field Thursday with the Dolphins, and then again on Saturday in the preseason game.
EYE ON THE TIGER: DAY 13
On Day 13 of practice quarterback Jayden Daniels completed an astounding 95 percent of his passes, hitting on 18 of his 19 attempts with a touchdown throw to Terry McLaurin in a two-minute drill to put the cherry on top.
In the two-minute drill specifically Daniels brought the first team offense onto the field against a backup defense with less than two minutes to play, one timeout in his pocket, and around 65 yards needed to earn a go-ahead touchdown.
His only incompletion of the day came in this period, but he still completed four of his five throws including two to tight end Zach Ertz to gain chunks of yards. After his fourth pass fell incomplete, Daniels connected with McLaurin in the left back corner of the end zone for a go ahead score. Much to the chagrin of cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
WELCOME...AND SO LONG
Washington welcomed veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the roster on Tuesday, and as things go in the NFL world of roster managment, had to bid farewell to kicker Ramiz Ahmed.
Ahmed had been battling with NFL veteran Riley Patterson for the Commanders' starting kicker position, and while neither man had been super consistent in the field, the team opted to stick with the more experienced member of the battle.
Bryant, turning 33-years-old in December, is joining reuniting with head coach Dan Quinn after spending time more recently on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.
Listed at 6'4 Bryant is expected to bring size and red zone ability to the roster, according to Quinn.
"Martavis has a really cool skill set. He's got size and length and the ability to use him in the red zone, so when you see him today, you'll definitely be, he'll stand out," Quinn said following the signing. "He looks like a linebacker playing wide out from a size standpoint."
Bryant isn't hard to miss in the Commanders' receiver group. The only question is whether or not he can do enough in a relatively short period to make substantial noise when it comes to roster discussions.
Originally a fourth round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Bryant was drafted by - and had his best years with - the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In three seasons with the Steelers - with a fourth year lost to suspension between years two and three - Bryant brought in 126 passes, gained 1,917 yards, and caught 17 touchdowns.
His last official game action came as a member of the Oakland Raiders in 2018.
