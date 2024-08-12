Washington Commanders Notebook: Breaking Down the Route with WR Dyami Brown
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders returned to practice on Monday after playing the New York Jets in their preseason opener on Saturday and an off day on Sunday.
It was 'Tell the Truth Monday' according to Commanders coach Dan Quinn and that meant some players were going to get some hard facts delivered on where they need to improve to earn a spot on the roster this regular season.
In that spirit, we sought truths about the most viewed play from Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels' NFL debut, his 42-yard connection with receiver Dyami Brown.
READ MORE: NFL Betting Odds: Washington Commanders Among Favorites for Big Star WR Trade
DELIBERATE ACTIONS CREATING INTENTIONAL RESULTS
The Commanders have adopted deliberate practice habits this year valuing the quality of their reps over the amount of them they get.
Those types of practices help develop good habits, also known as muscle memory, and after practice on Monday we caught up with Brown to find out how much of that route and catch was intentional, and how much of it was muscle memory.
There are four key points of manipulation in Brown's route here. First, the speed release to the outside to quickly gain leverage and get on a positive line as he runs his go-route.
Then there's a subtle jab step to keep the defender inside and prevent Brown from losing any ground as he stretches his stem upfield. The third key is subtle as well as Brown purposely bent his stem back toward the inside of the field in an effort, he says, to give himself room to make the grab over his outside shoulder while preventing the defender from gaining any unearned leverage.
Finally, there's the catch, with late hands and an outside bend Brown planned for and strong hands to bring the ball in through contact and to the ground.
Brown says the speed release comes naturally at this point, but the rest of it, that's all done intentionally to give he and his quarterback the best chance at succeeding. And it's all done at full NFL speed.
FOLLOWING THE MAP
Of course, the intentionality of it comes from the quarterback as well. Veteran receiver took a moment to speak to us about the Jayden Daniels side of that kind of play and the fact that one of the things that makes him special is that he knew the moment he checked into the play he was going to Brown on the right side.
So when you watch the clip - the first glance at tight end John Bates on the over route, followed by the look over to running back Austin Ekeler running a go up the seam, are all for show. Nothing more than window dressing to make sure the deep safety didn't get the jump on his actual desire path, the deep right shot to Brown, which the receiver setup perfectly.
Not by chance, but by several minute and almost barely noticeable adjustments and in-time decisions that all lead to one player running a straight line and catching a football 42 yards down the field.
PLAY OF THE DAY
Since we had a practice we have to have a Play of the Day, and today that honor goes to the same quarterback but with a target who didn't participate in Saturday's preseason opener.
Early in team drills on Monday veteran tight end Zach Ertz ran an over route starting from the right side of the offensive formation heading left and found wide open spaces - too open for a player of his caliber - where Daniels hit him in stride with a pass that let him upfield for more yards.
Since it's practice the play was eventually blown dead so the two sides could reset and run some others, but in a game situation the play would have gained the Washington offense well over 20 yards, and is an example of why so many are excited to see Ertz and Daniels connecting in live games in the near future.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Commanders Sign Pro Bowl WR?
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has 'Best Possible Outcome' vs. New York Jets
• 3 Top Plays from the Washington Commanders Preseason Loss to New York Jets
• 3 Stars of Washington Commanders Preseason Opener at New York Jets