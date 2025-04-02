Commanders vs. Eagles among top 2025 rivalry games
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles played an exhilarating three-game series last season that ended on the biggest stage possible in the NFC Championship.
The Eagles came out on top, which means the Commanders will be out for blood next season. That's why NFL.com writer Adam Rank named the game as one of the 10 biggest rivalries on display in the 2025 season.
Commanders vs. Eagles should bring fireworks
"This has always been a spirited rivalry, but the stakes were raised last year when the Commanders made a surprise run to the NFC title game behind -- only to fall to Philly in a 55-23 laugher," Rank writes.
"I’m sure every team in the NFC East still wants to beat Dallas desperately, even with the Cowboys coming off a 7-10 record. But you know Dan Quinn is going to have his team ready for both matchups in this series, especially after Washington's Eagles-esque moves to beef up in the trenches this offseason.
The two teams will meet at least twice next season, and a playoff rematch could be a possibility if the rivals played like they did in 2024.
