Commanders Opponent Makes Massive Trade to Chiefs

The Washington Commanders won't have to face a top wide receiver this season.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) heads to the field before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) heads to the field before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are idle as they watch the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs make a big trade.

The Titans sent Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs for an early Day 3 pick early on Wednesday. The draft pick will start as a fifth-rounder, but it could end up moving to the fourth round if it passes a certain number of incentives.

This means that the Commanders won't face Hopkins when the Titans come to the nation's capital on Dec. 1 for their Week 13 matchup.

The Hopkins trade also means that there is another wide receiver now off the trade market. The NFL's trade deadline is set for Nov. 5, but teams are looking to get their moves in now before it's too late. Last week, the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills got Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.

Now, Hopkins is on the move, leaving the Commanders on the sidelines.

The team could be interested in acquiring another receiver opposite Terry McLaurin as an option for rookie Jayden Daniels. But for now, they have appeared to be content with the people they have. We'll see if anything changes between now and the deadline.

