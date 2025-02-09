3 Eagles free agents the Commanders could target after Super Bowl LIX
The Washington Commanders were one game from playing this weekend before stumbling and quite literally fumbling their chance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Because of that, the Commanders are at home–at least figuratively speaking–while the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl, looking to win their second Lombardi Trophy in eight seasons, all while preventing the Kansas City Chiefs from becoming the first to three-peat.
After the big game ends, all NFL teams reset to 0-0, and there are no fewer than three Eagles Washington could look to target in free agency later this year.
JOSH SWEAT, DEFENSIVE END
Sweat was a fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2018 NFL Draft, and while he hasn't turned into a household name, he's very quietly been one of the most consistent presences on the roster.
Having played in 14 games or more every year but one–his rookie season–Sweat has killed the all-important availability part of the game.
He notched eight sacks this past season and has six or more in five straight years. If Washington falls short of landing a blue-chip edge defender like Myles Garrett, Sweat is not a bad pivot option.
MEKHI BECTON, OFFENSIVE LINE
Becton not only moved to the Eagles this season, he moved positions. Playing over 1,000 snaps at right guard, his career is fully revitalized, and he might get a ring out of it as well.
The lineman allowed just five sacks this season and 33 total pressures and is expected to fetch around $10 million per year on a four-year deal, according to Spotrac.
Signing Becton this offseason would immediately fill a need left open by the injury suffered by right guard Sam Cosmi, and the potential the guard could move back outside to tackle gives Washington two shots at finding a spot for him to contribute, especially with Andrew Wyie's contract up after next season.
ZACH BAUN, LINEBACKER
Similar to Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs, the addition of Baun would signal a shift in approach by defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to use more than one off-ball linebacker, or it would mean Bobby Wagner isn't coming back.
We hate the idea of Wagner not being back in Washington, so we'll just go with there being some merit to the thought that Whitt might opt to lean on his second level more in 2025 than he did in 2024.
