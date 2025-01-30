Commander Country

Eagles star delivers strong thoughts on future of Commanders, Jayden Daniels

Following his team's win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles' star had some strong words.

David Harrison

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
In this story:

After the NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown had some strong things to say.

As much as you might think they'd be negative given the energy entering, during, and even after the Commanders' season-ending loss, they were actually pretty solid.

Joining YouTuber 'Janky Rondo' on a stream, the Eagles receiver talked about various topics and, at one point, even chimed in on just how close he thinks Washington is to being a yearly contender for the NFC crown.

"You're really like a couple players off. Ya'll just got a really good quarterback," Brown said on the stream. "Ya'll get another couple pieces-ya'll get a key piece on defense though, ya'll really be in the dance for it–for real–every year. It's ya'll quarterback, bro, you're quarterback is nice. So when you got a dog like that–now you add him with another wideout to add to Terry (McLaurin), get you another defensive player...that's what you need, you need that D-Line–work on that D-Line, you'll be good."

That seemed to make the host of the stream pretty happy, given that he's a Commanders fan and was sporting a hat with the team's logo on it.

Well, he was happy until Brown mentioned running back Saquon Barkley, at which time things went back to the negative feeling following the loss for a bit. But in a fun way.

In fact, the whole video was pretty fun, and a good peek into the psyche of one of the NFL's most dominant receivers today, and a player who will be competing in a Super Bowl while Washington continues to plot its revenge in the 2025 season.

Who knows, maybe next year it'll be McLaurin on the stream talking with the host about a win, instead of Brown talking about facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game once again.

READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

