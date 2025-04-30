Commander Country

Commanders pick reveals he was pranked called on draft day

Draft night was unforgettable for Washington Commanders offensive lineman Josh Conerly, but not just because he got the call from an NFL team.

Washington Commanders first round pick Josh Conerly Jr. was chosen with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but it wasn't the first time he picked up his phone during the first round.

Conerly recently appeared on Grant & Danny and revealed he was the target of a prank call. Fortunately, his experience wasn't as malicious as others.

"I got one prank call. It was somebody in Colorado acting like they were the Broncos," Conerly said. "Mine wasn't as bad and as cruel as some of the other ones."

That comment seemed to nod toward Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Already feeling the pressure from falling out of the first round, Sanders received a fake call from someone pretending to be New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis.

It was later revealed that Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, pulled the prank. Both Jax and the Falcons organization issued apologies, but they were widely criticized as insincere, given how it took away the moment for some NFL hopefuls.

While Conerly seemed to shake his prank off, many fans haven't. The pranks have sparked backlash, with some calling them tasteless and unfair to players already under pressure from the draft.

Though the draft may be over, stories of prank calls from that night continue to make headlines

