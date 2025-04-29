Commanders make NFL history signing $4 million Super Bowl-winning kicker
All eyes are on still on what the Washington Commanders did in the 2025 NFL Draft along with some of their undrafted free agent signings who are looking to make a roster throughout offseason programs.
Washington did a good job of bringing along offensive and defensive help early in the draft before getting some good value in the later rounds. There is news all over the Commanders at the moment following the draft and the announcement that the team would be returning to their original home in Washington, D.C.
Now there is more news, as the Commanders have signed former Super Bowl-winning kicker with the Los Angeles Rams, Matt Gay, to a one-year, $4.25 million deal to replace Zane Gonzalez who the team released in a lateral move.
The price tag for Gay's services seems to be a bit steep for a kicker, but he has proven to be one of the more reliable kickers in the league despite a couple of down years with the Colts the past two seasons.
Gay began his career as a highly touted kicker after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following just one season in Tampa, Gay found his way to the Rams, where he would go on to win a Super Bowl in 2021 after converting 94 percent of his field goal attempts, including a game-winner against his former team to bounce Tom Brady and the Bucs out of the playoffs.
Following his three seasons in LA, Gay signed a massive contract with the Colts for $22.5 million but was eventually cut after not being able to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed upon him in Indianapolis.
Gay now has another chance to prove himself on a contending team, and it seems as though he will at least have the starting gig in Washington at least for the 2025 season.
