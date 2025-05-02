Commanders praised for offensive line trades and upgrades
The Washington Commanders have made it their mission to get more protection for franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels this offseason.
They have done just that by trading for Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafting Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Commanders have made smart moves by picking those guys up.
Commanders make big offensive line upgrades
"They made a big move to trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, which will upgrade their line, and then used their first-round pick on tackle Josh Conerly Jr.. They needed to get better in front of Jayden Daniels -- and they have," Prisco wrote.
It remains to be seen if the Commanders will improve from these changes, but these moves are a sign that the team is trying to get better.
The Commanders will have Conerly Jr. at rookie minicamp next week, while Tunsil will join the team for OTA's later in the month.
