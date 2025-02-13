Commander Country

Commanders predicted to land star Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Could Tee Higgins be the perfect complement to Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin on the Washington Commanders offense?

Joanne Coley

In this story:

The Washington Commanders are in a great position this offseason with plenty of cap space to improve their roster. One of their top priorities is finding a solid No. 2 wide receiver to pair with star Terry McLaurin and help quarterback Jayden Daniels continue his development.

Tee Higgins is a popular name that has come up in early speculation. While it’s an exciting idea on the surface, the Commanders need to avoid getting into a bidding war for him that could leave them strapped for cash.

Higgins is talented, but his production hasn’t consistently matched the high price tag he’s expected to recieve if signed by the Commanders. Yes, he’s posted a few 1,000-yard seasons, but he hasn’t been as reliable or consistent as some of the league’s top-paid receivers. On top of that, he’s struggled with injuries in recent seasons, missing significant time.

Higgins will be pricey

Reports suggest Higgins could be looking for a contract north of $30 million per year, and some analysts believe it could climb even higher. That would put him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, a price that doesn’t quite match his performance or durability. Committing that much money to one player would severely limit the Commanders’ ability to address other key needs on the roster.

A smarter approach might be to look for a young receiver in the draft, like Emeka Egbuka, and re-sign some of their existing depth pieces. This would give the Commanders more flexibility to extend McLaurin’s contract and pursue other free agents. There are also plenty of experienced veteran receivers, such as Brandin Cooks, Amari Cooper, and Darius Slayton, who could step into the No. 2 role at a much lower cost.

Ultimately, if the Commanders want Higgins, it has to be for the right price. A reasonable deal would be in the $24–$28 million range, which reflects his true value. Anything beyond that would be risky and could hurt the team’s long-term plans.

