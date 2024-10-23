Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Practice Status Revealed

The Washington Commanders have begun practice this week, but did Jayden Daniels join them?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The biggest question mark for the Washington Commanders right now surrounds quarterback Jayden Daniels and whether or not he will play in the team's Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Wednesday's practice report doesn't confirm anything, but it leads to the idea that Daniels may not be available for this weekend's game against the Bears.

Daniels did not practice to start the week, but coach Dan Quinn said he is close to getting back on the practice field. Whether close means tomorrow, Friday or next week is up in the air, but the Commanders have a generally positive update in that regard.

The Commanders may want to play it safe with Daniels, their No. 2 overall pick from this year's draft, after he suffered a bruised rib on his first offensive play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Daniels exited the game after his first offensive drive and watched on the sidelines with a smile as Marcus Mariota carved the Panthers defense en route to a 40-point performance in a blowout win.

If Daniels can't go this week, Mariota will draw his first NFL start since 2022, when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders Have Another Rookie Injured

• Commanders Playing Together Will Help Ensure Continued Success

• Commanders Don't Skip a Beat After Jayden Daniels Injury

Commanders Opponent Makes Massive Trade to Chiefs

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News