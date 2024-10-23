Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Practice Status Revealed
The biggest question mark for the Washington Commanders right now surrounds quarterback Jayden Daniels and whether or not he will play in the team's Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears.
Wednesday's practice report doesn't confirm anything, but it leads to the idea that Daniels may not be available for this weekend's game against the Bears.
Daniels did not practice to start the week, but coach Dan Quinn said he is close to getting back on the practice field. Whether close means tomorrow, Friday or next week is up in the air, but the Commanders have a generally positive update in that regard.
The Commanders may want to play it safe with Daniels, their No. 2 overall pick from this year's draft, after he suffered a bruised rib on his first offensive play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Daniels exited the game after his first offensive drive and watched on the sidelines with a smile as Marcus Mariota carved the Panthers defense en route to a 40-point performance in a blowout win.
If Daniels can't go this week, Mariota will draw his first NFL start since 2022, when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.
