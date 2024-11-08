Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Talks Steelers Defense
The Washington Commanders have a tough task ahead in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who boast one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels isn't intimidated by them, but he does respect how good they can be.
“I mean, for years, I mean ever since [Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach] Mike Tomlin was there, he is a hell of a coach," Daniels said. "Obviously, he doesn’t have a losing record for a reason. So, he is going to have his guys ready to play. They play hard. They know their scheme. They have some really good players, obviously got [Pittsburgh Steelers DE] TJ Watt, [Pittsburgh Steelers LB] Patrick Queen, guys like that, [Pittsburgh Steelers S] Minkah Fitzpatrick. But overall, the whole defense, they play together. They have a good continuity and it's going to be a good challenge for us.”
The Commanders have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and that matchup could produce one of the best clashes in the league this season.
The Steelers and Commanders are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
