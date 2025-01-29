Analyst predicts Commanders Super Bowl win with Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels made history in his rookie season with the Washington Commanders.
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was one of just six rookies to ever make the Conference Championship Game as a starting quarterback, joining Shaun King, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco, Mark Sanchez and Brock Purdy.
While he didn't make it to the Super Bowl following a loss in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes the Commanders will be back soon with Daniels under center.
"It was tempting to include Daniels in the top tier after just one season, but the kid will have to back up his rookie season to get to sit at the big boys' table," Davenport writes. "But what a rookie season it was—Daniels topped 3,500 passing yards, was sixth in completion percentage, threw 25 touchdown passes against just nine picks, ranked second among all quarterbacks in rushing yards and led the Commanders from the NFC East basement to the conference championship game. From his first start, Daniels looked very little like a rookie, and he'll win a Super Bowl in Washington. Book it."
It will be a long offseason for Daniels and the Commanders to get over the tough loss, but the Super Bowl window is now wide open, and it should be for many years to come.
